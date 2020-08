Gardaí have seized 32 dogs that are believed to be stolen

The seizure follows searches yesterday iat Stockhole, Cloghran, Swords yesterday at lunchtime

A total of 32 dogs were seized from the property.

Three Chihuahuas, four pugs, one Jack Russell and 24 dachshunds were seized.

The value of the dogs, collectively, is estimated to be in excess of €120,000.

All the dogs were removed to Ashtown Pound where they are currently being cared fo

They will be checked for microchips to identify owners..