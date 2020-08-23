100 Children Covid-19 Positive in Last Two Weeks

The Chair of the NPHET Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group has said that 100 children, aged between five and 14, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland in the last two weeks.

That's according to Maynooth University President Professor Philip Nolan, who charis the NEPHT Covid 19 Modelling Committee.

He attiributes most of these casses to "household" infection..

He said there will be Covid-19 clusters in schools, but it is likely such cases will have been contracted at home, rather than in schools themselves.

Speaking on RTE Radio 1,he said he could offer "a great deal of assurance" to people that the virus would not spread from schools back home to vulnerable people.

He said there is very little evidence internationally that schools are a major site of transmission or spread of Covid-19. He said children can get the disease, but they are contracting it more so at home than elsewhere.

Prof Nolan said: "We will see cases in students and cases in teachers and clusters in schools, but when we see that, we need to think carefully and look carefully, because it remains unlikely when we see that.

He added: "If, for instance, there are two children in the same school with Covid in two months' time, it is much more likely that those two kids have separately got it within their own households, rather than transmitting from child to child within the school."

Yesterday, 159 cases and two deaths due to Covid-19 were reported to the Department of Health.

Of the cases notified yesterday, 68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 15 cases are from community transmission.

There has now been a total of 1,777 coronavirus-related deaths here and 27,908 cases.