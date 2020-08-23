Listen Live Logo

Listen: Hogan Stopped By Gardai In Kildare Last Week, Using His Mobile Phone While Driving.

: 08/23/2020 - 23:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
phil_hogan_eu_ag_commissioner_26_04_18_rollingnews.jpg

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan was stopped by gardai for using his mobile phone while driving in Kildare last week.

It comes just hours after he issued a statement acknowledging he had stopped in his Kildare apartment before travelling to Clifden, for the Oireachtas golf event, under investigation for breaches of public health guidelines.

Kildare is currently under lockdown.

Labour leader Alan Kelly says the power to remove Mr Hogan rests with the EU Commission's President Ursula Von Der Leyen.

He says the government here should now go to her directly and ask for him to leave office.

newstalk2148122.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Phil Hogan/RollingNews

