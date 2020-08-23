Listen Live Logo

Listen: NPHET Modelling Advisory Chair Says Its Unlikely Covid Positive Children Would Infect Classmates.

: 08/23/2020 - 23:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
philip_nolan_covid_briefing_21_05_20_rollingnews.jpg

The Chair of NPHET's Modelling Advisory Group says it's highly unlikely Covid 19 positive children would infect their classmates when they return to school.

Professor Philip Nolan says children are far more likely to catch the virus in their own households.

It comes as the latest figures show there are 61 new confirmed cases of Covid 19 in the Republic, with no new deaths.

The total number of positive tests has reached 27,969 and the death toll now stands at 1,777. 67 per cent of today's cases are in people under the age of 45.

Professor Nolan, who is also President of Maynooth University, says teachers can protect themselves by making sure they practice social distancing in the classroom.

File image: Philip Nolan/RollingNews

