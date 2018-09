There are calls for the council to consider developing council land, suitable for housing, to satisfy housing needs in the county e.g. the village of Nurney.

At present, there are around 5,000 applicants on the council's social housing waiting list.

There are over 140 people in emergency accommodation in Kildare, and 12,000 households in privately rented accommodation.

The motion proposed by Fianna Fail Cllr. Martin Miley will be discussed at KCC's September meeting on Monday.