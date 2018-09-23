7,582 Jobseekers in Kildare Have Availed Of The JobPath Employment Service To Date.

Latest figures from the Dept. of Employment Affairs and Social Protection show 181,000 jobseekers have engaged with the JobPath employment service to date.

JobPath is an employment service which helps long-term unemployed people and those most at risk of becoming long-term unemployed to secure and sustain paid employment.

The service was introduced in 2015 on a "soft launch" basis and was fully operational by mid 2016.

In Kildare, 7,582 jobseekers have engaged with the service over the past 4 years.