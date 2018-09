Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook has revealed she has womb cancer.

The actress said the signs were there for around a year and a half, but doctors initially misdiagnosed her illness.

The 44 year old played Sam Mitchell on and off on EastEnders from 1990 to 2000, and has made a number of appearances since then.

Westbrook said her mother survived womb cancer almost 30 years ago after undergoing successful treatment and that she will follow suit.