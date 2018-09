A statue of the late country and western singer Big Tom McBride is to be unveiled in Monaghan.

It will be revealed by President Michael D Higgins at 3pm as part of the Castleblayney Celebrates Big Tom Festival.

The sculpture was commissioned prior to McBride's death.

Big Tom died at the age of 81 in April and is widely known as "The King" of Irish country music.

Photo: Rolling News