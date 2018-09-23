Two Games In The Premier League This Afternoon and Racing Today is From Navan.

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS

Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Naas 0-15 Maynooth 1-10



Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Ardclough 0-15 Naas 0-12



Celbridge 2-16 Confey 0-17

Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Relegation Semi Finals

Castledermot 0-17 Clane 0-11

Eadestown 1-11 Leixlip 0-10

Pittman Traffic & Safety Intermediate Football Relegation Semi Final

Allenwood 2-20 Ellistown 1-5

Kildare Ladies Football County Finals

Junior C: Kill 3-10 Ellistown 1-6

Junior B: Milltown 2-10 Rheban 2-11

Junior A: Kilcullen 5-11 Na Fianna 3-6

Intermediate: Naas 1-5 Suncroft 3-14

Senior: Confey 2-8 Eadestown 2-12

TODAY'S FIXTURES

In St Conleth's Park:

Pittman Traffic & Safety Intermediate Football Quarter Final

Ballyteague V Monasterevan 2:00

Joe Mallon Motors Renault Senior Football Quarter Finals

Johnstownbridge V Moorefield 3:45

Athy V Sarsfields 5:30

In Hawkfield:

Intermediate Football Quarter Finals

Kilcock V Two Mile House 3:00

Kilcullen V St Kevin's 4:30

Clogherinkoe V Nurney 6:00



In Kill:

Intermediate Football Relegation Semi Final

Ballymore Eustace V Straffan 2:00

-------------

There's a London derby this lunchtime as Chelsea look to protect their 100 per cent start to the Premier League at West Ham.

That's followed by Arsenal taking on Everton at 4pm.

-------------

Leinster have moved to the summit of Conference B of rugby's Pro-14.

James Lowe, Garry Ringrose, Fergus McFadden, Jordan Larmour and captain Johnny Sexton ran in tries in a bonus-point 31-7 victory over Edinburgh at the R-D-S last night.

-----

British heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua survived an early scare to retain his titles last night.

He knocked out Alexander Povetkin in the 7th round at Wembley Stadium after taking some big shots in the early rounds.

Joshua said the Russian was a tough competitor.

-------------

In golf, Tiger Woods leads Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose by three shots heading into the final round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The 14 time major winner tees off alongside McIlroy in the final pairing, just after seven o'clock Irish time.

Woods leads the way on 12 under, with McIlroy and Rose within touching distance on minus 9.

-------------

Ballyanne Sim was the winner of the Boylesports Irish Derby in Shelbourne Park last night at odds of 12/1

The dog is owned by former Wexford hurler and Kildare resident Eamonn Cleary and trained by Athy’s James Robinson.

----------

Racing today is at Navan with the first race going to post at 2.05pm