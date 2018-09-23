Invitation of Expressions of Interest from Contractors For The Construction Of A New Primary School in Maynooth, Welcomed By Emmet Stagg.

Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg has welcomed the Invitation of Expressions of Interest from Contractors for the construction of the New St. Mary's Boy's National School on the Moyglare Road, Maynooth.

Contractors have until November 1st to register their interest in the project. Following the receipt of the Expressions of Interest, they will be assessed and then the project will move on to the invitation of Actual Tenders from the shortlist of contractors.

The New Maynooth Boy’s NS was granted planning permission by Kildare Co. Council on August 1st 2017 and it comprises the replacement of the existing school and the construction of a new 3 storey National School with 24 classrooms including a Special Needs Unit and Multipurpose Hall.

3 Ballcourts and a Junior Play area will also be provided as part of the project.

The school currently has 530 pupils and when completed the new school will cater for just under 700 pupils.

Mr. Stagg stated that he would continue to monitor progress with the project until it gets to construction.