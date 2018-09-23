Listen Live Logo

Club Football Championship Semi Final Draws

: 09/23/2018 - 19:53
Author: Thomas Maher
The draws for the semi finals of the club football championships was made tonight following the Athy/Sarsfields senior football quarter final.

No notice of the Draw was given to the media -Kfm or newspapers -until a journalist was told, by the way, in a half time chat.  Kfm understands that  the clubs weren't aware either.

This is most annoying for Kfm given that Kfm endeavours to cover every match in every round live and that we've broadcast the live draws for the previous rounds.

Anyway, the Draws are as follows (although one wonders why they couldn't wait until after next weekend's remaining senior quarter finals.

SFC Semi Finals:

Naas/St. Laurences vs Moorefield

Carbury/Celbridge vs Athy

IFC Semi finals:

Nurney v Two Mile House

St. Kevins v Monasterevin

Minor A semi finals

Clane v Eadestown

Aylmer Gaels v Naas

Minor B semi finals

Balyna vs Kilcullen

Round Towers v Rathangan/Celbridge.

