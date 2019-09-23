Kildare Gardai Mount Commuter Rail Operation.

Kildare Gardai are among those involved in a commuter rail operation this morning, in order to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour and drug transportation.

Gardai are travelling on trains between Athy and Portlaoise and Hazlehatch/Celbridge & Kilcock and Maynooth.

The operation, which began at 6.30am this morning, also involves gardai from the Laois/Offaly division, Garda Reserve officers and Iarnród Éireann staff.

Gardai are also patrolling stations, focuing on bike theft prevention.

Image courtesy Kildare Garda Division.