Kildare Gardai Mount Commuter Rail Operation.

Kildare Gardai are among those involved in a commuter rail operation this morning, in order to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour and drug transportation.
Gardai are travelling on trains between Athy and Portlaoise and Hazlehatch/Celbridge & Kilcock and Maynooth.
The operation, which began at 6.30am this morning, also involves gardai from the Laois/Offaly division, Garda Reserve officers and Iarnród Éireann staff.
Gardai are also patrolling stations, focuing on bike theft prevention.
Image courtesy Kildare Garda Division.