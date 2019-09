A football club in South Dublin says it is appalled by the destruction of their equipment and kits.

The clubhouse of Sallynoggin Pearse was broken into over the weekend, and thousands of euro worth of equipment was set alight.

In a statement of Facebook, the club said, "this behaviour needs to stop, and there is no place for it."

Treasurer of the club George Downer says the whole community is devastated:

Stock image: Pixabay