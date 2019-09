A search is continuing in Co Cavan today at a site believed to be the location of a brutal assault on Quinn executive Kevin Lunney last week.

The 50 year old father of 6 sustained life threatening injuries in an attack last Tuesday after he was abducted on his way home from work.

A joint PSNI /Garda investigation is underway involving senior officers.

Rodney Edwards is Deputy Editor at The Impartial Reporter he says a forensic examination is now underway at a site near Ballinagh in Co Cavan.