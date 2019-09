The Taoiseach is expected to meet European Council President Donald Tusk today to discuss Brexit.

It's one of a number of meetings for Leo Varadkar at the UN Climate Summit in New York.

The Taoiseach also plans to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his trip to the States.

Leo Varadkar will also attend an event aimed at tackling online terrorism, and canvass for Ireland's bid for a seat on the UN Security Council.

File image: Donald Tusk/RollingNews