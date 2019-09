There's been a sharp increase in the number of home sales transactions in Kildare.

The new MyHome.ie Property Price Register shows 1,447 homes changed hands in the county in the first half of the year.

That's a 14.3% increas on the same period, last year.

Louth has seen the biggest jump of 22.6 percent in sales.

Kilkenny sales figures rose by 20.4 percent, while in Laois there was a 15.1 percent increase.

But Managing Director of MyHome.ie Angela Keegan says sales in Dublin are down: