UL Ban eCigarettes From Its Campus.

The Minister for Education is being urged to ban vaping on all college campuses.

Currently the University of Limerick is the only college where e-cigarettes are prohibited.

UL became the first and only campus in the country to ban vaping last year.

And now it's President Dr Des Fitzgearld is calling on Education Minister Joe McHugh to bring in a ban on vaping and smoking across all third level institutions.

According to the Irish Independent, Dr Fitzgearld believes big businesses are aggressively pushing flavoured e-cigarettes to young people - and that no time should be waste in taking action.

Scientists have claimed that e-cigarettes can cause heart attacks or cause lung damage - with vaping linked to a number of deaths in the US.