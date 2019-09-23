Section Of Athy Road Reveals As The Most Dangerous In Kildare.

A section of an Athy road has been revealed as among the most dangerous in Kildare.

Research by Gamma Location Intelligence finds that 115 collisions occurred at Duke Street and Leinster Street junction in Athy in the two years between 2015 and 2017.

In Kildare's hinterland, Wicklow's most dangerous road segment is on the N81, south of Poulaphouca Bridge, 1.8km north of junction with R411, just east of Kildare border

76 incidents took place there in that two year period.

The most dangerous road in Ireland is a section of the N59 in Co Galway, according to Gamma Location Intelligence.

The second spot is by Abbey Square Roundabout in Enniscorthy Co Wexford, while the third is at the New Street junction in Longford town.

Galway has the most locations in the top 20 dangerous roads, with 8 on the list.

Google map image: Athy.