Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Almost 600 Defence Forces Personnel Left In The First 8 Months Of The Year.

: 09/23/2019 - 15:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
defence_forces_ireland_badge.jpg

Nearly 600 personnel left the Army, Air Corps and Naval Service in the first eight months of the year.

The Representative Association of Commissioned Officers, which is holding its conference in Naas,  claims poor pay and pension entitlements is the reason why many are choosing to be voluntarily discharged from the Defence Forces.

The group, which represents 1,100 commissioned officers, is voting on whether to accept a €10 million allowances package, aimed at addressing the retention crisis.

Proposals from the Public Sector Pay Commission include a 10 per cent Military Service Allowance increase, a boost in Sunday premium rates, and increased pay for overseas duty.

RACO General Secretary, Commandant Conor King, says the current situation is unsustainable:

mondefence16.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!