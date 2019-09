Drilling for oil is to be banned in Ireland, but gas exploration will continue.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has made the announcement at the UN Climate Summit in New York.

A bill calling for both oil and gas exploration to be banned has been making its way through the Dáil.

Exploration company Providence Resources has previously said it would seek state compensation if the bill passes.

In New York Leo Varadkar said the government was taking some action:

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews