South Dublin County Council has admitted it de-silted an area of wetlands in Tallaght, Dublin.

The site at Sean Moore Park had grown into a sanctuary for wildlife and conservationists described the move as "environmental vandalism".

The local authority says it regularly uses the land for depositing silt and levels the mounds but will now review that practice.

Scientist with the Herpetological Society of Ireland Collie Ennis says it needs to be fixed: