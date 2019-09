Irish travel agents are denying that more closures are imminent after the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The UK travel agent has gone bust, affecting around 600,000 holidaymakers around the world.

They include 4,500 customers in the North, but only 50 in the Republic.

The rise of online trading and Brexit were both factors in the collapse.

Fiona Dobbyn, from Classic Resorts, and Mary McKenna, from Tour America, deny the future's bleak for the industry.