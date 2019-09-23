County Kildare Chamber Announce Trade Mission To Boston.

County Kildare Chamber has announced that it is to mount a trade mission to Boston next week.

14 Kildare firms will be part of the delegation, which is the Chamber's second trade mission this year, following a visit to Scotland in April.

Joining this Chamber trade visit, which begins on Monday, include Kildare County Council, LEO Kildare and Maynooth University.

Allan Shine, Chief Executive of the Chamber said, “Our trade mission to Boston is the first of a 5 year commitment of visiting Boston annually. The Trade Mission, is part of our ongoing efforts to raise Kildare’s profile internationally, to improve the already-strong bilateral trade and investment linkages with Boston, and to provide a forum for Kildare companies active in the Boston area to develop their relationships with customers, partners, and other stakeholders. The Trade Mission is also part of our business agenda to increase the export market penetration and diversification of Kildare companies post Brexit."



