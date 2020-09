Political parties should foot the bill for ministerial advisors, according to an independent Senator.

It follows the decision by the government to allow 10 junior ministers appoint special advisors.

The move has been criticised by opposition parties, coming on the same day new lower rates of pandemic unemployment benefit were introduced.

Senator Gerard Craughwell says the state should not have to pay for the Ministerial advisors:

File image: Gerard Craughwell/RollingNews