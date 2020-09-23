Listen: Expert Says Its "Not Possible" To Allow Covid 19 To Spread In Covid 19 Among People Under 60.

A leading expert says it's "not possible" to allow Covid 19 to spread in a "controlled" way among people under 60.

Johan Giesecke, an advisor to the World Health Organisation, thinks the Irish government should allow for a "tolerable" number of people in the community to contract the virus.

He used to be the chief epidemiologist in Sweden, which used a similar strategy and didn't go into lockdown.

But his views have been challenged at the Oireachtas Covid committee by infectious diseases professor Sam McConkey:

