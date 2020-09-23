Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Expert Says Its "Not Possible" To Allow Covid 19 To Spread In Covid 19 Among People Under 60.

: 09/23/2020 - 11:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sam_mcconkey_prof_courtesy_rcsi.jpg

A leading expert says it's "not possible" to allow Covid 19 to spread in a "controlled" way among people under 60.

Johan Giesecke, an advisor to the World Health Organisation, thinks the Irish government should allow for a "tolerable" number of people in the community to contract the virus.

He used to be the chief epidemiologist in Sweden, which used a similar strategy and didn't go into lockdown.

But his views have been challenged at the Oireachtas Covid committee by infectious diseases professor Sam McConkey:

newstalk1054736.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Sam McConkey via RCSI

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!