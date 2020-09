The government has proposed deferring a bill that would give all workers statutory sick pay for six months.

A bill from Labour aims to see people have entitlement to sick pay if they have or are suspected of having COVID.

The government wants to take time to consider the impact on businesses and workers first.

Labour believes six months is too long, with TD Ged Nash saying action also needs to be taken on raising the minimum wage in the budget:

Stock image: Pexels