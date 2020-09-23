Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Uncle Ben's Is Rebranding Over Racial Stereotyping.

: 09/23/2020 - 13:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
uncle_bens_logo.png

Uncle Ben's is being rebranded over racial stereotyping.

Mars Food announced it will now be called Ben's Original as inequities were associated with the name and face of the previous brand.

The image of the black man will also be removed from packaging with the new products available next year.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!