AIB Has Raised €1Bn In Green Bonds.

: 09/23/2020 - 15:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
AIB's raised 1 billion euro in so called green bonds.

It's the first Irish bank to issue such bonds.

They are used to finance eligible green projects such as renewable energy, low carbon offices and the construction of energy efficient homes.

 

