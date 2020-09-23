Listen Live Logo

Ireland's 1st Community Sexual Health Hub Has Opened In Cork.

: 09/23/2020 - 15:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Ireland's first community sexual health hub has opened in Cork.

It aims to make sexual health information more accessible, and will provide free condoms and lube.

Workshops and demonstration videos will also be available at the centre in Gurranabraher.

 

