4 Vehicles Seized During Kildare Garda Operation Fanacht Checkpoints.

Naas Roads Policing Unit on Operation Fanacht Checkpoints in the County today seized

4 vehicles have been seized during Kildare Garda Operation Fanacht checkpoints.

They were mounted last night.

The vehicles were impounded for lacking tax or insurance, or as the driver was unaccompanied.

Gardai say "One of these motorists broke a red light and was arrested for Drug Driving 'Cannabis'"

Another driver was detained having tested positive for cocaine.