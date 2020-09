Kildare's 14 day Covid 19 incidence has increased by 2 points, to 68.8, since Monday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported, then, that the rate was 66.5 cases of the virus per 100,000 people here.

153 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with the virus in the last 14 days.

30 of those diagnoses were confirmed last night.

The national incidence rate is 70.7.

Dublin, Donegal and Louth have rates siginificantly above that