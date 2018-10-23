Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

35 New Jobs Announced For Kildare.

: 10/23/2018 - 09:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
recruitment_now_hiring_sign.png

The creation of 35 new jobs has been announced in Kildare today.

VEI Global is an an independent voice/network consultancy and technical service provider, established in 2010 and supported by Kildare Local Enterprise Office and Enterprise Ireland.
 
The announcement has been made by Minister of State for Employment, Pat Breen.

The Minister is visiting Co. Kildare today, and is holding meetings with a total of nine firms supported by the Kildare LEO.

These are operating in fields including nutrition, carpentry, app development and artisan food products.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!