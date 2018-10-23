35 New Jobs Announced For Kildare.

The creation of 35 new jobs has been announced in Kildare today.

VEI Global is an an independent voice/network consultancy and technical service provider, established in 2010 and supported by Kildare Local Enterprise Office and Enterprise Ireland.



The announcement has been made by Minister of State for Employment, Pat Breen.

The Minister is visiting Co. Kildare today, and is holding meetings with a total of nine firms supported by the Kildare LEO.

These are operating in fields including nutrition, carpentry, app development and artisan food products.