Two Kildare Schools Among 30 On Which Building Inspections Are To Be Conducted.

Urgent checks have been ordered on 30 schools, including two in Kildare, after 'structural problems' were discovered at a school in Balbriggan in Dublin.

The Department of Education says the checks will be carried out on building projects completed by Western Building Systems.

Works will take place at Ardgillan Community College, along with three other schools in Wicklow, Westmeath and County Dublin following issues identified in fire risk assessment reports.

The Department says its number one priority is the safety of students and staff.

The Kildare schools are both in Athy, co-located on the same site: Scoil Phádraig Naofa, with respect to a Phase Two structure and an 8 classroom building connected with the Athy Model School.

