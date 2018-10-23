FF Group Of Midlands TDs Holding Meeting On Bord Na Mona Job Losses Today.

The Fianna Fáil group of TDs from the Midlands, including Kildare, are holding a meeting in Leinster House on forecast job losses at Bord na Mona.

The Newbridge headquartered firm is expected to make scores of employees redundant as part of its de-carbonisation programme.

In meetings with Kildare TD Fiona O'Loughlin on Friday, however, CEO Tom Donnellan indicated that job losses would not be in the order of the 500 reported last week.

It’s expected the job losses may take place at the company’s HQ in Newbridge and at its plant in Kilberry, outside Athy, as well as at other locations.

A key meeting of BnM's board takes place on Thursday.

File image/RollingNews