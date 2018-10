There are now more Garda stationed in Kildare than at any time in recent years.

The Dept. of Justice has confirmed that, as at the end of August, there were 378 gardai in the Kildare Division.

That's up from a low of around 290 at the height of the recession.

There is now one garda for every 589 people living in Kildare.

That remains one of the lowest member to resident ratios in the state.

File image: RollingNews.