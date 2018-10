A man's due in court this morning charged in connection with the murder of Amanda Carroll in Dublin.

The mother of two's body was found at her apartment at Homestead Court on Quarry Road in Cabra on Sunday.

It's understood the 33-year-old died from strangulation and a murder investigation was launched.

A man in his mid 30s was arrested and later charged in connection with the murder.

He's due before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

