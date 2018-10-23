Save Donard Post Office Group Staging Protest At Leinster House Today.

A campaign group fighting to retain their post office in West Wicklow, are bringing their campaign to Leinster house this afternoon.

An Post says their outlet in Donard will close on the 31st of December, leaving locals with no option but to travel at least 15 kilometres to their next nearest post office.

The "Save Donard/Glen post office" group are driving a convoy of 4X4 jeeps and Tractors to the Dail from Bohernabreena.

It's expected to arrive at Leinster house at 2 o'clock this afternoon, to hand in a submission to the new Minister for Communications, Richard Bruton, urging him to intervene and save their post office.