A motorcyclist has been arrested in Kildare, have been found on the wrong side of the road, travelling at 200 kilometres per hour.

Gardai say the biker was "intercepted safely" by Naas Roads Policing Unit in Naas.

Charges on several counts of dangerous driving have been issued, and the person now faces a court appearance at Naas Courthouse

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana.