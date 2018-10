It's understood remains have been found in the search for missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Sources close to the investigation suggest a discovery's been made in Istanbul.

Turkey's president says there should be no diplomatic immunity for those responsible for his death.

Recep Erdogan claims it was a planned murder - revealing that a CCTV hard disk inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul was removed prior to the journalist's arrival 3 weeks ago:



Image: Jamal Khashoggi/The BBC