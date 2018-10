A judge has ordered that whatever’s left of Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s €7.5m settlement should be transferred to the accountant of the High Court.

The mother-of-five, who lost her battle with cancer a few weeks ago, sued the HSE and a US lab as part of the CervicalCheck controversy.

Ms. Mhic Mhathúna was raised in Leixlip, and has been laid to rest alongside her mother in Larabryan Cemetery, Maynooth.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

Image: RollingNews.