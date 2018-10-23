K Drive

Man Found Guilty Of 2016 Dublin Murder.

: 10/23/2018 - 16:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A man has been found guilty of murdering a man in Swords, Co. Dublin.

Anthony Walsh, of no fixed address, admitted killing Dermot Byrne in July 2016 but claimed he didn't intend to and denied his murder.

The 31-year-old will soon be handed the mandatory life sentence.
 

