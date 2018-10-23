Listen: Taoiseach Says Corners Were Cut Building Some Celtic Tiger Schools.

The Taoiseach says corners were cut when some schools were built during the Celtic Tiger.

Around 30 schools are to have urgent structural assessments after Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan, Co Dublin had to close a building that was deemed unstable.

Among the thirty schools are Athy's Scoil Phádraig Naofa, with respect to a Phase Two structure and an 8 classroom building connected with the Athy Model School.

Works will take place at Ardgillan, along with three other schools in Wicklow, Westmeath and Dublin following issues identified in fire risk assessment reports.

Leo Varadkar has hit out at some Celtic Tiger school builders:

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews