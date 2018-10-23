Listen Back: Tuesday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett.

Listen back to Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by Head of Community, MummyPages, Laura Erskine, on a study showing women are happier, but more lonely, on becoming mothers. Chair of Safe Ireland, Jacinta Carey on the Safe World Summit on violence against women, Director of Corporate Services, National Standards Authority of Ireland, Pat Bracken, with advise on buying CE marked goods this Hallowe'en, Aoife Deasy of the Union of Students of Ireland on a surge in the number of students taking classes on consent, and Clinical Psychotherapist, Director of Solamh Clinic, Joanna Fortune on whether, as a judge has suggested, teenagers should be breathalysed before attending under-age discos.