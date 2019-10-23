The Night Shift

Listen: Calls For New Legislation On Sharing Of Sexual Images, Without Consent.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
There are calls for new laws to be introduced to tackle the sharing of sexual images without people's consent.

It follows the case of a young woman who died by suicide after a video of her naked on a Dublin street was posted online.

Stephen Murphy reports:

