The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Hopes High Majority Of Boil Water Notices Will Be Lifted By Friday.

: 10/23/2019 - 15:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
eoghan_murphy_leinster_house_17_04_18_rollingnews.jpg

It's hoped the majority of people affected by the country's largest ever boil water notice will have it lifted by Friday.

600,000 people living in Kildare Dublin and Meath have been told drinking their tap water could cause stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

A treatment issue at the Leixlip plant has been fixed, but the system needs time to fully flush through.

Kildare areas affected include Maynooth, Straffan, Ardclough, Leixlip and Celbridge.

The Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy, says Irish Water and the HSE are continuing to test the affected water:

wedwater16.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Eoghan Murphy/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!