Listen: Hopes High Majority Of Boil Water Notices Will Be Lifted By Friday.

It's hoped the majority of people affected by the country's largest ever boil water notice will have it lifted by Friday.

600,000 people living in Kildare Dublin and Meath have been told drinking their tap water could cause stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

A treatment issue at the Leixlip plant has been fixed, but the system needs time to fully flush through.

Kildare areas affected include Maynooth, Straffan, Ardclough, Leixlip and Celbridge.

The Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy, says Irish Water and the HSE are continuing to test the affected water:

File image: Eoghan Murphy/RollingNews