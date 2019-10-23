Listen Back: Wednesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Irish Water Regional Operations Manager, John O'Donoghue, Sinn Fein Health Spokesperson, Louise O'Reilly and Sinn Fein Kildare-Newbridge Cllr., Patricia Ryan.
Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Kilcullen resident, Eoin Houlihan, Dawn Astle, campaigner, and daughter of West Brom footballer, Jeff Astle, KCC Director of Services, Joe Boland, Fianna Fáil Celbridge-Leixlip Cllr., Bernard Caldwell and Crime Time with Garda Shane Smith.