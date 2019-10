Gardai are appealing for information on a grey Audi, following an attempted robbery at a business premises.

Gardai say attempts were made to break in to Naas Golf Club on Monday night.

It failed, but the alarm system was tampered with and CCTV ripped from the wall.

Gardai are seeking information on the movements of a grey Audi in the area and ask anyone with information to contact them on 045-884-300.