20 Motorists In Kildare Issued With Fines & Penalty Points For Mobile Phone USe.

: 10/23/2019 - 17:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
phone.jpg

20 motorists were found using their phones while driving in a Naas Roads Policing Unit operation.

Gardai say driver distraction to 30% of all road collisions.

All drivers have been issued with fines of €80, and 3 penalty points each.

