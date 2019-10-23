Police Do Not Believe Lorry Found In Essex Containing 39 Bodies Traveled Through Ireland.

The lorry containing 39 bodies discovered in Essex this morning is registered in Bulgaria to a company owned by an Irish citizen.

Essex Police now believe the container where the bodies were found was transported to the UK from Belgium last night, and did not travel through Ireland.

The cab of the lorry is believed to have originated in Northern Ireland.

A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills of Essex Police says the truck will be removed from the scene shortly: