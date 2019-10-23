The Night Shift

TD Calls For Blanket Ban On Voting For Others In The Dáil.

: 10/23/2019 - 17:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Meath West TD says a blanket ban on voting for others in the Dáil needs to be enforced.

It's emerged former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams voted in favour of abortion legislation in March 2018, while accidentally sitting in Peadar Tóibín's seat.

The now leader of Aontú - who left Sinn Féin over the party's stance on the eighth amendment referendum - was absent from the chamber on the day.

He says Deputy Adams apologised to him and Dáil officials were alerted, but that the official Oireachtas record has never been corrected.

An investigation into the voting practices of a number of Fianna Fáil TDs is being undertaken by Ceann Comhairle, Kildare South TD, Seán O'Fearghail,

But Deputy Tóibín says it's up to the political parties to get their members in

